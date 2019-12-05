Ticker
Plastic litter kills half million crabs on remote islands
By EUobserver
A study found that 500,000 hermit crabs died after being trapped in plastic bottles and other rubbish on two remote archipelagos at the Indian and Pacific Ocean, the Guardian reported. This could produce a possible global species decline. The researchers from University of Tasmania and the Natural History Museum in London previously revealed that the Cocos and Henderson islands are polluted with millions of pieces of plastic.