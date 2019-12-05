Ticker
Israel gives 'full support' to Greece against Turkey
By EUobserver
Israel's foreign ministry said on Twitter that it fully supports Greece, and expressed concern over Turkey's increasing activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. "Israel follows with concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the Mediterranean. Ignoring customary international laws of the sea can jeopardise peace and stability in the area," the ministry said, adding that "Israel reiterates its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones."