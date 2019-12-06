By EUobserver

According to the internationally-recognised government of Libya, around 800 mercenaries are fighting with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar to take the Libyan capital Tripoli, The Moscow Times reports. The government accuses Moscow of escalating the conflict in Libya. "We are going to visit Russia after we collect all evidence and present [it] to the authorities and see what they say," Khaled al-Meshri, the head of the government's advisory body said.