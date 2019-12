By EUobserver

Fifteen operatives from Russia's GRU military intelligence service travelled back and forth to the Haute-Savoie region in the French alps between 2014 and 2018, probably to plot attacks against targets in the EU, French daily Le Monde has said, citing a senior French intelligence sources. Germany, on Wednesday, also expelled two Russian diplomats over the contract killing of a Georgian national in Germany who had been a Kremlin adversary.