By EUobserver

Iran was "determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles" in violation of a UN resolution related to a 2015 nuclear non-proliferation deal, its UN envoy, Majid Takhte Ravanchi, has said in an open letter. Its foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said the EU had shown "incompetence in fulfilling [the] bare minimum" of its side of the nuclear pact after the US abandoned it.