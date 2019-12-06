Friday

6th Dec 2019

Ticker

Turkey: Greek expulsion of Libyan envoy 'outrageous'

By

Turkey condemned on Friday Greece expelling its Libyan ambassador, following a dispute over an agreement signed between Libya and Turkey on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean. The Greek PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, believes that "the deal will collapse" because it has no legal merits. "Expelling an ambassador just because of the [agreement] that we signed is not a mature behaviour in diplomacy. This is outrageous," said Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

  Turkey: Greek expulsion of Libyan envoy 'outrageous'
