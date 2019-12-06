Ticker
Report: Self-regulation of social media 'not working'
By EUobserver
A new report of a Nato-accredited group concludes that social media companies like Facebook and YouTube are "the new frontier for antagonists seeking to influence elections, polarise public opinion, and side-track legitimate political discussions." These companies fail to stop fake accounts, content, likes, and followers that might influence public opinion. "The manipulation industry is growing year-by-year [and] self-regulation is not working," the report states.