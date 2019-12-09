Ticker
EU commission to 'correct mistake' on enlargement
By EUobserver
The European commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, said on Monday that Europe "should be able to move ahead and correct the mistake that was committed in October," when three member states (Denmark, France and the Netherlands) oppose opening accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. "We should be able to start accession negotiations with both countries in spring," Várhelyi told reporters, before the EU foreign affairs meeting.