Monday

9th Dec 2019

Ticker

Greens demand Zahradil conflict of interest probe

By

The Greens are demanding an internal investigation by the European Parliament into Czech MEP Jan Zahradil following a story by this website on possible conflicts of interest in his role as lead negotiator on the EU trade deal with Vietnam. "These allegations reported by EUobserver are serious," said Belgian Green MEP Saskia Bricmont, in a statement, noting Zahradil should step down as rapporteur if the allegations are proven correct.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris

Hundreds of explosions and bursts of small arms fire were reported on the contact line in east Ukraine, as France prepares to host the first peace summit on the war in three years.

Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'

Over 250 civil society organisations and trade unions say that the Energy Charter Treaty is incompatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and the new Green Deal - becoming an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Opinion

Europe needs a greener Common Agricultural Policy

Two Danish ministers - for environment, and for food and fisheries - call on the EU to reconsider the unintended consequences of zoning rules and income support in the Common Agricultural Policy.

Magazine

ENVI to deliver 'Green Deal' as main priority

The French liberal MEP Pascal Canfin, who is chairing the European Parliament's committee on environment, public health, and food safety, is adamant to deliver the Green Deal quickly - because "we cannot afford to waste time".

Exclusive

Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

Right-wing Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is leading European Parliament negotiations on a trade deal with Vietnam. As rapporteur, he is supposed to be neutral but has neglected to declare his involvement in a group with ties to the Communist party.

Feature

Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion

The Arctic future conference kicked off with optimistic presentations by ministers and officials of the Russian government — but also a burst of scepticism from representatives of those actually living in Russia's Arctic and Far East regions.

News in Brief

  1. Greens demand Zahradil conflict of interest probe
  2. EU commission to 'correct mistake' on enlargement
  3. Luxembourg pushes EU to recognise Palestine
  4. Minister: 'All Brussels kids should be trilingual at 18'
  5. Macron pushes pension reform despite protests
  6. Marin becomes Finland's youngest prime minister
  7. Greece denies access to fair asylum process, report says
  8. Report: Self-regulation of social media 'not working'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris
  2. Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'
  3. Europe needs a greener Common Agricultural Policy
  4. ENVI to deliver 'Green Deal' as main priority
  5. Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal
  6. Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion
  7. UK election plus EU summit in focus This WEEK
  8. Migrants paying to get detained in Libyan centres

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us