The Greens are demanding an internal investigation by the European Parliament into Czech MEP Jan Zahradil following a story by this website on possible conflicts of interest in his role as lead negotiator on the EU trade deal with Vietnam. "These allegations reported by EUobserver are serious," said Belgian Green MEP Saskia Bricmont, in a statement, noting Zahradil should step down as rapporteur if the allegations are proven correct.