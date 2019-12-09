Ticker
EU agrees future human rights sanctions
By EUobserver
Human rights abusers worldwide are to face EU asset freezes and travel bans under new-model sanctions agreed by foreign ministers in Brussels Monday. "Today, the EU unanimously decided to legislate a worldwide EU human rights sanction regime," Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said. The EU foreign service will put forward a legal proposal following Monday's deal, with diplomats predicting it will take six months before the measures enter into force.