Ticker
Orban wants bill to tighten grip over theatres
By EUobserver
The ruling party of nationalist Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten control over theatres, a decision - prompting protests from artists who see artistic freedom at risk, Reuters writes. The law says cultural organisations should "actively defend the interests of the nation's wellbeing and development". A public petition urging parliamentarians to reject the bill has gathered more than 47,700 signatures.