By EUobserver

On Monday "informateur" Paul Magnette, also president of the Francophone Socialist Party (PS), offered to resign from his mission to find a coalition for a new Belgian government. King Philippe did not accept his resignation, but started a new round of consultations with Belgian party leaders instead. The Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever (NVA) wants to replace Magnette. It's not clear what other parties think of it.