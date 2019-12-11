By EUobserver

The EU Parliament's negotiating team said on Tuesday the proposal by Finland's presidency of the EU council for the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) would "condemn the European Union to failure". The Finnish presidency proposal contains no additional funding for any of the initiatives announced by the new president, such as a Just Transition Fund. MFF co-rapporteur Jan Olbrycht believes that the commission's plans "will be impossible to implement".