Ticker
EU survey: climate change must be parliament's priority
By EUobserver
A Eurobarometer survey published on Tuesday found that one-third of Europeans (32 percent) want the European Parliament to address climate change as its biggest priority, followed by social exclusion (31 percent), terrorism (24 percent) and unemployment (24 percent). However, EU citizens consider human rights (48 percent), freedom of speech (38 percent), gender equality (38 percent), and solidarity between EU countries (33 percent) as the core values of the EU.