Ticker
EP committee supports 'Future of EU Conference'
By EUobserver
The constitutional affairs committee of the European Parliament agreed to support the "Conference on the Future of Europe." The committee offers to "host the conference on the premises of the European Parliament" but also stresses "the conference must go beyond an inter-institutional discussion", and should work with "a broad consultation". One of the topics should be "improving the lead candidate system and the issue of transnational lists".