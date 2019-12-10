By EUobserver

Finland' EU affairs ministers Tytti Tuppurainen on Tuesday asked Hungary to give a written explanation and apologise, after government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs tweeted from a closed-door meeting on Budapest's adherence to EU rules. Tuppurainen noted that it is against the council of member states' rules to share information from closed-door meetings, according to an EU official. Member states were discussing the Article 7 procedure against Hungary for breaking EU rules.