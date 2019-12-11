By EUobserver

The Chinese ambassador to Denmark, Feng Tie, threatened last month in a meeting with Faroese prime minister, Bárður Nielsen, that the islands could lose trade agreements with China if they refuse a 5G network agreement with Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Public broadcaster Kringvarp Føroy was afterwards banned from airing recordings about the meeting. US ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, earlier warned the Faroes and Greenland of partnering with Huawei.