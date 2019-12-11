Ticker
Czechs protest against PM Babis over EU subsidy 'fraud'
By EUobserver
Czechs staged massive protests on Tuesday against prime minister Andrej Babis following renewed allegations of EU subsidy fraud and conflict of interest. Million Moments for Democracy, a civic group, demanded the cut in EU funds to Babis' former business Agrofert. They also demanded his resignation. The billionaire leader denies any wrongdoing but a leaked audit report by the European Commission says Babis still has control over Agrofert.