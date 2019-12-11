By EUobserver

Czechs staged massive protests on Tuesday against prime minister Andrej Babis following renewed allegations of EU subsidy fraud and conflict of interest. Million Moments for Democracy, a civic group, demanded the cut in EU funds to Babis' former business Agrofert. They also demanded his resignation. The billionaire leader denies any wrongdoing but a leaked audit report by the European Commission says Babis still has control over Agrofert.