Ticker
EU to extend Russian sanctions over Ukraine
By EUobserver
EU leaders will on Thursday extend sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and Moscow's involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, EU officials said on Wednesday. "Very probably the European Council will confirm its support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," a senior EU official said, adding that the economic sanctions are linked to Russia's full implementation of the Minsk agreement and expects the sanction to be extended.