EU leaders will on Thursday extend sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and Moscow's involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, EU officials said on Wednesday. "Very probably the European Council will confirm its support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," a senior EU official said, adding that the economic sanctions are linked to Russia's full implementation of the Minsk agreement and expects the sanction to be extended.

Lisbeth Kirk

Revealed: little evidence to justify internal border checks

EUobserver has obtained notification reports from five European states explaining why they want to impose internal border checks. Few provide any substantial evidence to justify the controls, putting the European Commission in a difficult position to end them.

Leaders face crucial EU summit for climate action

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday in three different formats: a regular summit to discuss the EU's long-term budget and the 2050 climate-neutrality goal, a European Council (Article 50) meeting, and a European summit.

North Atlantic mini states in geopolitical turbulence

Donald Trump wanted to buy Greenland, while the Faroe Islands have come under pressure to ditch China's Huawei for its 5G network. Both incidents reflect growing geopolitical interest for the North Atlantic countries sharing foreign and security policy with Denmark.

