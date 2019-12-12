Thursday

France rolls out new pension scheme amid protests

French prime minister Edouard Philippe introduced Wednesday a plan to reform the country's complex pension system amid fierce resistance from trade unions and nationwide strikes. The aim is to create a single, points-based system instead of the current 42 separate pension schemes. Philippe told workers in sectors enjoying early retirement that the reforms would be applied gradually. Unions said they will not call off strikes unless the plans are scrapped.

Leaders face crucial EU summit for climate action

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday in three different formats: a regular summit to discuss the EU's long-term budget and the 2050 climate-neutrality goal, a European Council (Article 50) meeting, and a European summit.

Focus

North Atlantic mini states in geopolitical turbulence

Donald Trump wanted to buy Greenland, while the Faroe Islands have come under pressure to ditch China's Huawei for its 5G network. Both incidents reflect growing geopolitical interest for the North Atlantic countries sharing foreign and security policy with Denmark.

News in Brief

  1. Malta PM urged to step down ahead of EU summit
  2. France rolls out new pension scheme amid protests
  3. Germany accused of aiding war crimes in Yemen
  4. Israel to hold third election in one year
  5. German network picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G
  6. Study: Luxembourg and Germany worst for depression
  7. EU to extend Russian sanctions over Ukraine
  8. Czechs protest against PM Babis over EU subsidy 'fraud'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Europe needs to make mind up on relations with Africa
  2. Leaders face crucial EU summit for climate action
  3. Leaders to battle on climate target and money at summit
  4. Von der Leyen: 'Green Deal is our man-on-moon moment'
  5. North Atlantic mini states in geopolitical turbulence
  6. Survey marks EU optimism on eve of UK's Brexit election
  7. Six priorities for human rights
  8. European shipping's dirty secret

