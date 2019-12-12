Ticker
France rolls out new pension scheme amid protests
By EUobserver
French prime minister Edouard Philippe introduced Wednesday a plan to reform the country's complex pension system amid fierce resistance from trade unions and nationwide strikes. The aim is to create a single, points-based system instead of the current 42 separate pension schemes. Philippe told workers in sectors enjoying early retirement that the reforms would be applied gradually. Unions said they will not call off strikes unless the plans are scrapped.