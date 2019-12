By EUobserver

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat, is facing new calls to quit immediately as a coaition of 12 media and transparency groups urged EU leaders gathering in Brussels to take a stand. Muscat said he would quit in January, but is under pressure to leave now over his role in the investigation into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder. Muscat might himself address the issue to EU leaders, an EU diplomat said.