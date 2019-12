By EUobserver

German mobile provider Telefonica Deutschland, known under the brand O2, has chosen Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei as its "proven strategic partners" to build its 5G network, Deutsche Welle writes. The network will be divided equally between Nokia and Huawei. The German government said Huawei must prove its network is safe. The US and others have raised concerns about a possible abuse by China of the network.