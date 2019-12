By EUobserver

Achieving full carbon neutrality by 2050 would mean an almost "unbearable burden" for Hungarian citizens, and the EU should contribute to its costs, Gergely Gulyas, minister for the prime minister's office said Thursday ahead of the EU summit in Brussels. He also stressed that the target cannot be achieved without nuclear energy. Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic are hesitant to sign up to the EU's new climate goal.