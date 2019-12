By EUobserver

A court in Rome ruled on Thursday that Facebook must reactivate the account of the neo-fascist party CasaPound and pay the group €800 for each day the account has been down, the Guardian writes. The judge concluded that the party was "excluded (or extremely limited) from the Italian political debate". CasaPound was founded in the late 1990s as a pro-Mussolini drinking club. Facebook is looking at the issue.