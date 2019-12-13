Friday

Former presidents of Slovenia and Croatia said that the EU should speak out in support of the nine Catalan leaders jailed in Spain, BalkanInsight reported. "It is unacceptable that in the European Union, which is based on the values of human rights, we have political prisoners," said the first president of independent Slovenia, Milan Kucan. Stjepan Mesic wrote to Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez to express concern over the sentences.

