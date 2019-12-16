By EUobserver

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on EU states to take in migrants and asylum seekers from the Greek islands, which are currently overcrowded. "We need to develop a European asylum and migration pact, like what the [European] Commission promised, we need more burden sharing," he said in an interview with the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that some asylum applications should be processed in other countries.