16th Dec 2019

Ticker

Greece calls on EU states to take in more asylum seekers

By

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on EU states to take in migrants and asylum seekers from the Greek islands, which are currently overcrowded. "We need to develop a European asylum and migration pact, like what the [European] Commission promised, we need more burden sharing," he said in an interview with the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that some asylum applications should be processed in other countries.

COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets

The outcome of the UN climate conference in Madrid (COP25) has been described as a "catastrophe" by environmental groups, since countries failed to agree on article six of the Paris Agreement, referring to the carbon markets system.

Interview

Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, has said.

EU values under scrutiny This WEEK

Rule of law, environmental protection, and minority rights will feature high on the agenda in Brussels and Strasbourg as 2019 comes to a close.

EU sighs relief after 'decisive' Johnson victory in UK

The remaining 27 EU countries also told the UK to quickly ratify the withdrawal agreement, and start negotiations on future trade. The EU is keen to protect its own interests and prevent unfair competition from Britain.

Huge win for Conservatives in UK election

Britain is almost certain to leave the EU in January after a huge election win for prime minister Boris Johnson, but Scotland aims to break off and stay.

