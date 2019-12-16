Ticker
Greece calls on EU states to take in more asylum seekers
By EUobserver
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on EU states to take in migrants and asylum seekers from the Greek islands, which are currently overcrowded. "We need to develop a European asylum and migration pact, like what the [European] Commission promised, we need more burden sharing," he said in an interview with the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that some asylum applications should be processed in other countries.