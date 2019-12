By EUobserver

The deputy Turkish minister of foreign affairs, Faruk Kaymakci, said Saturday that the EU should spend more than €6bn to support Syrian refugees in Turkey, Reuters reported. "As long as the crisis is there we have to work together. The €6bn will not solve the problem when it is finally all spent," Kaymakci said. According to the EU, more than €5.6bn have already been allocated, €3.5bn contracted, and €2.4bn disbursed.