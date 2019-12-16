Monday

16th Dec 2019

EU countries agree on 'sustainable investment'

EU ambassadors have agreed on a slightly-modified version of the EU sustainable investment taxonomy - which aims to clarify which sectors are fully sustainable. The previous version was blocked last week by nine countries (France, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia), because they wanted more guarantees regarding "technological neutrality". Now MEPs will have to decide if the newly agreed council position is strong enough.

Podcast

Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists. But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist legislation that could help tame the trolls.

COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets

The outcome of the UN climate conference in Madrid (COP25) has been described as a "catastrophe" by environmental groups, since countries failed to agree on article six of the Paris Agreement, referring to the carbon markets system.

Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, has said.

Rule of law, environmental protection, and minority rights will feature high on the agenda in Brussels and Strasbourg as 2019 comes to a close.

EU sighs relief after 'decisive' Johnson victory in UK

The remaining 27 EU countries also told the UK to quickly ratify the withdrawal agreement, and start negotiations on future trade. The EU is keen to protect its own interests and prevent unfair competition from Britain.

  1. Catalan extradition hearing postponed again
  2. Commission asked to update animal protection laws
  4. Turkey asks Europe for more funding for Syrian refugees
  5. Greece calls on EU states to take in more asylum seekers
  6. Indonesia sues EU on palm oil phase-out
  7. EU Scream podcast wins media award
  8. Sturgeon will set out Scottish independence plan next week

