Ticker
EU countries agree on 'sustainable investment'
By EUobserver
EU ambassadors have agreed on a slightly-modified version of the EU sustainable investment taxonomy - which aims to clarify which sectors are fully sustainable. The previous version was blocked last week by nine countries (France, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia), because they wanted more guarantees regarding "technological neutrality". Now MEPs will have to decide if the newly agreed council position is strong enough.