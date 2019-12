By EUobserver

The hearing over the arrest warrant issued by Spain for the extradition of three Catalan leaders, Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Lluis Puig, was postponed again on Monday by a Brussels court, until 3 February. The European Court of Justice will announce its preliminary ruling on the parliamentary immunity of Catalan MEP Oriol Junqueras on Thursday, which may affect Puigdemont's and Comín's cases as they were also elected MEPs.