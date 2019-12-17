Tuesday

17th Dec 2019

French pension reform chief resigns over salary scandal

By

The French official tasked with overseeing the pension reforms that sparked strikes across the country, Paul Delevoye, stepped down "on his own initiative" on Monday due to a transparency scandal, the daily France24 reported. French media reported that Delevoye failed to disclose outside income from multiple second jobs that he maintained after joining the government. Protest are expected to continue during the next days.

Opinion

Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal

We need to take into account the different state of economic and social development of each country, not to mention their varying energy systems. We cannot put a climate muzzle on economic growth.

Podcast

Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists. But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist legislation that could help tame the trolls.

COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets

The outcome of the UN climate conference in Madrid (COP25) has been described as a "catastrophe" by environmental groups, since countries failed to agree on article six of the Paris Agreement, referring to the carbon markets system.

Interview

Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, has said.

