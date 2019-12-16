Ticker
French pension reform chief resigns over salary scandal
By EUobserver
The French official tasked with overseeing the pension reforms that sparked strikes across the country, Paul Delevoye, stepped down "on his own initiative" on Monday due to a transparency scandal, the daily France24 reported. French media reported that Delevoye failed to disclose outside income from multiple second jobs that he maintained after joining the government. Protest are expected to continue during the next days.