By EUobserver

The European commissioner for justice Didier Reynders urged Malta on Monday to accelerate reforms of its judiciary system to ensure an independent investigation over the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galicia. "Recent controversies have underlined that progress should accelerate, for example on securing an effective and autonomous prosecution service with clear protections from the risk of political interference," Reynders wrote in a letter to Maltese justice minister Owen Bonnici.