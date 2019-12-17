By EUobserver

The mayors of four eastern EU capitals, Budapest, Prague, Warsaw and Bratislava, formed an "pact of free cities" as an alliance of resistance against nationalist governments. The liberal-leaning mayors pledged to protect "freedom, human dignity, democracy, equality, rule of law, social justice, tolerance and cultural diversity." They also want to jointly lobby the EU for direct funding as some governments attempt to squeeze the budgets of opposition-led capitals.