By EUobserver

The number of migrants crossing from Turkey to Europe grew by almost half in 2019 compared to 2018, according to an EU report published by German newspaper Die Welt. From January to the middle of December, 70,002 migrants reached the EU from Turkey, representing a 46 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018. Most migrants crossed the Aegean Sea to Greece, some reached Bulgaria, Italy and Cyprus.