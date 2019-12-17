By EUobserver

Estonia's president Kersti Kaljulaid apologised after the country's interior minister described Finland's new PM Sanna Marin as "a sales girl". 34-year old Marin is the world's youngest premier. Kaljulaid said she was "embarrassed" by the comments of Mart Helme, 70, who leads the far-right party Ekre. Helme said on a radio talk show that Marin is a "sales girl" and other "street activists" and "non-educated people" joined the Finnish cabinet.