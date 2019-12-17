Ticker
Estonia apologises after minister mocks Finnish PM
By EUobserver
Estonia's president Kersti Kaljulaid apologised after the country's interior minister described Finland's new PM Sanna Marin as "a sales girl". 34-year old Marin is the world's youngest premier. Kaljulaid said she was "embarrassed" by the comments of Mart Helme, 70, who leads the far-right party Ekre. Helme said on a radio talk show that Marin is a "sales girl" and other "street activists" and "non-educated people" joined the Finnish cabinet.