Ticker
Gender gap will take a century to close
By EUobserver
The gap between men and women, measured in terms of political influence, economic gain and health and education, will take another century to disappear, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said. The Swiss-based organisation tracks global progress in gender equality. While more women were entering government, the economic gap has widened, it said. Progress in the political sphere remained slow with women still holding only 21 percent of ministerial positions worldwide.