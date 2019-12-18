Ticker
Health commissioner asked to ban food additive
By EUobserver
Some 34 MEPs on Tuesday asked the EU commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, to remove products containing the food additive E171 as a precautionary measure. The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) recently identified data gaps and uncertainties in relation to safety. This food additive can mainly be found in cakes, desserts, ice-cream, biscuits, chocolate bars or bakery products.