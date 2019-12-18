By EUobserver

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Lluis Puig said on Tuesday that "the contempt that [Josep] Borrell showed towards the Belgian judicial authorities is improper of someone who holds a representative position within the European Commission". Borrell had said that "the judicial authorities of Flanders still have not fully understood the compliance with the European Arrest Warrant," after a Brussels court postponed a hearing of the Catalan leaders.