Wednesday

18th Dec 2019

Ticker

Socialists want Sassoli to lead 'Future EU' conference

By

The Socialists and Democrats group leader said they supported European parliament president David Sassoli to lead the conference on the Future of Europe next year. "There is no better person to lead the conference than president Sassoli," MEP Iratxe Garcia said on Tuesday. The two-year conference would aim at reconnecting the EU with citizens and sorting out institutional issues such as transnational lists and the lead candidate election system.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU reaches deal to define 'sustainable' investment

The agreement is the first step to set a framework for sustainable finance, that will help investors and consumers to identify economic activities that can unambiguously be considered environmentally green.

Opinion

Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal

We need to take into account the different state of economic and social development of each country, not to mention their varying energy systems. We cannot put a climate muzzle on economic growth.

News in Brief

  1. Socialists want Sassoli to lead 'Future EU' conference
  2. Catalan leaders: Borrell's comments 'improper'
  3. Health commissioner asked to ban food additive
  4. Gender gap will take a century to close
  5. Estonia apologises after minister mocks Finnish PM
  6. Migrant arrivals from Turkey to EU increase in 2019
  7. Johnson aims to outlaw any Brexit extension
  8. Eastern capitals join forces against illiberal governments

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us