Ticker
Socialists want Sassoli to lead 'Future EU' conference
By EUobserver
The Socialists and Democrats group leader said they supported European parliament president David Sassoli to lead the conference on the Future of Europe next year. "There is no better person to lead the conference than president Sassoli," MEP Iratxe Garcia said on Tuesday. The two-year conference would aim at reconnecting the EU with citizens and sorting out institutional issues such as transnational lists and the lead candidate election system.