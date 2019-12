By EUobserver

Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, on Tuesday told the parliament in Edinburgh that she will submit a request to hold another independence referendum in 2020, Bloomberg writes. "This is a watershed moment for Scotland," Sturgeon told lawmakers, adding that this week she will take "the next steps to secure Scotland's right to choose". During the last referendum in 2014, 55 percent of Scots chose to remain in the UK.