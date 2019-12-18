Ticker
Violence erupts in Paris amid pension-reform strike
By EUobserver
Violence erupted in Paris on Tuesday when riot police attempted to disperse protesters after coming under a hail of paving stones and missiles, the Guardian reported. As a result, there were 27 people arrested by late afternoon. Tuesday marked the 13th day of protest against pension reform. Unions have pledged to continue protesting until president Emmanuel Macron drops the reform, claiming that millions would have to delay their retirement.