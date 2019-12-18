Ticker
France has new pension reforms boss
By EUobserver
French politician Laurent Pietraszewski was appointed on Wednesday to be in charge of examining the reforms to the country's pension system, which have sparked protests and strikes for 13 days across the country, Reuters writes. This decision follows the resignation over a transparency scandal of the previous pensions chief Jean-Paul Delevoye. Unions objected to the plans of French president Emmanuel Macron, claiming that millions would have to delay their retirement.