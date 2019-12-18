Wednesday

18th Dec 2019

Ticker

France has new pension reforms boss

By

French politician Laurent Pietraszewski was appointed on Wednesday to be in charge of examining the reforms to the country's pension system, which have sparked protests and strikes for 13 days across the country, Reuters writes. This decision follows the resignation over a transparency scandal of the previous pensions chief Jean-Paul Delevoye. Unions objected to the plans of French president Emmanuel Macron, claiming that millions would have to delay their retirement.

Investigation

The dark side of 'egg' building: workers without papers

An investigation of the Belgian newspaper De Standaard reveals that the Europa Building, where EU summits take place, was partly built by undocumented migrants and workers without proper contracts.

Column

When trust is low, 'servant leadership' is the answer

Poland doesn't trust Germany on defence, the Germans don't trust the Italians on money, nobody trusts that France's nuclear weapons can become a pan-European deterrent. Croatia won't accept North Macedonia's new name, Spain wants Gibraltar back. The Irish fear Brexit.

Opinion

Lessons from Vučjak migrant camp in Bosnia & Herzegovina

Last week, the Vučjak camp in northwest Bosnia and Herzegovina was finally closed. Termed "The Jungle" by people who were living there, the camp had no running water, no electricity, no usable toilets, and mouldy, leaking, and overcrowded tents.

EU reaches deal to define 'sustainable' investment

The agreement is the first step to set a framework for sustainable finance, that will help investors and consumers to identify economic activities that can unambiguously be considered environmentally green.

