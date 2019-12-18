By EUobserver

MEPs voted by 463 in favour against 107 to condemn Polish local authorities which had declared themselves to be zones "free from LGBTI ideology" in Strasbourg on Wednesday. "European funds must not be used for discriminatory purposes," the resolution added, in a threat to EU subsidies for the 80 Polish municipalities involved. "The European Parliament urges Polish authorities to condemn these acts [the anti-LGBTI declarations]," the European Parliament said.