By EUobserver

MEPs on Wednesday called on the European Commission to boost its pollinators initiative and to implement new effective measures to protect bees and other pollinators. Reducing the use of pesticides must also become a key objective of the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), MEPs said in the plenary. In April 2018, the EU agreed to fully ban the outdoor use of imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam, known as neonicotinoids.