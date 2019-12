By EUobserver

The daughter of Uygur rights advocate and academic Ilham Tohti received the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on his behalf in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Tothi is serving a life sentence in jail. "This is not about fighting China, this is about human rights," Jewher Tohti said. "To the members of parliament, use your laws to hold Chinese government officials accountable," she added.