By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the jailed Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, had parliamentarian immunity as an MEP "at the time of the official declaration of the results and enjoy, from that time, the immunities attached to that status". This decision will consequently affect the situation of the Catalan leaders, Carles Puigdemont and Tomi Comín, who were also elected as MEPs in the European elections.