EU states demand commission tackle biodiversity loss

By

The European Council called on Thursday on the European Commission to urgently develop a 2030 EU biodiversity strategy as a central element of the European Green Deal, and other relevant EU policies such as the new common agricultural policy. There are currently around one million species at risk of extinction worldwide. Additionally, member states agree that further work is needed to "eliminate subsidies harmful to biodiversity".

Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

Opinion

Serbian-Chinese ties - a potential threat for EU?

While many EU members have been arguing whether the Chinese company Huawei should be banned from their national 5G networks, EU candidate Serbia is beefing up its ties with China. Does this pose a security risk to the European bloc?

Von der Leyen warns of tough Brexit talks in 2020

The EU Commission president told MEPs in Strasbourg that time is running out in the expected 11 months available to strike a future trade deal with the UK - negotiations will have to continue into 2021 too.

